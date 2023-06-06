English football club Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday appointed Ange Postecoglou as their new manager on a four-year contract. The 57-year-old Postecoglou, set to be the first Australian to manage in the Premier League, will join Spurs on July 1 after spending two years at Celtic in which he won back-to-back Scottish Premiership titles and a domestic treble this season. Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2022-23 Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?

As per Spurs, Postecoglou's coaching staff will be confirmed in "due course". "Ange brings a positive mentality and a fast, attacking style of play. He has a strong track record of developing players and an understanding of the importance of the link from the academy -- everything that is important to our Club. We are excited to have Ange join us as we prepare for the season ahead," said Daniel Levy, the Spurs chairman, in a club statement.

Postecoglou succeeds Antonio Conte, who was sacked in March, as permanent Spurs boss. Cristian Stellini and then subsequently Ryan Mason stepped into the acting head coach role for the rest of the season.

Since losing 2-0 against Liverpool in the 2019 Champions League final, Spurs have claimed just one top-four finish in the subsequent four seasons. Addressing the uncertainty surrounding the future of striker Harry Kane -- with Real Madrid showing interest in the England captain -- will be high on the agenda of Postecoglou this summer.

