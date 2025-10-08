Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 8 (ANI): The Adani Ahmedabad Marathon (AAM), one of the city's most celebrated annual sporting events, on Wednesday announced a special collaboration with award-winning designer Aaquib Wani for its ninth edition, scheduled for November 30.

In a unique initiative, Adani Sportsline and Wani are inviting the public to submit design ideas for co-creating the official marathon jersey. Curated into the final design by Wani, the jersey will transcend being a sporting outfit to become a symbol of community pride and collective creativity, aligning with the marathon's enduring cause, "Run4OurSoldiers", according to a press release from Adani Ahmedabad Marathon.

Also Read | Alex de Minaur Secures 50th Tour-Level Win, Advances to Shanghai Masters 2025 Quarterfinals After Defeating Nuno Borges.

Recognised in the Forbes 30 Under 30 (Design) list, Wani has created iconic designs for the Indian cricket team jerseys and the official kits for India's contingents at the Asian Games 2023 and Paris 2024 Olympics. His storytelling-driven design language spans cultural installations, music festivals, and sportswear.

Sharing his excitement, Aaquib Wani said, as quoted by the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon press release, "Designing the official jersey for the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon is a unique and exciting opportunity for me. Ahmedabad is undoubtedly a city rich in art and craft, and I look forward to receiving ideas from creative minds across the community to craft a design that truly represents the marathon. This event is bigger than a race, with its core cause of 'Run4OurSoldiers', and it's inspiring to see how the Adani Group and its sports arm have nurtured the marathon into a movement over the past nine years. My best wishes to the organisers and all the runners participating this year."

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes First Billionaire in Football Thanks to Lucrative Contract With Al-Nassr: Report.

Since its inception, the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon has championed "Run4OurSoldiers", honouring India's armed forces. Internationally recognised, the marathon has been part of the Global Marathon Event List by the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS) since 2022. It is certified by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).

The 2025 edition will once again flag off from the Sabarmati Riverfront Sports Park, passing iconic landmarks such as the Atal Bridge, Gandhi Ashram and Ellis Bridge, the press release added.

The event will feature four race categories - full marathon, half marathon, 10 km run and 5 km run - welcoming runners across all age groups and abilities. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)