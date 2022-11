New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): Abhyudaya Yadav has recently moved up in the ranking and became India's no 1 ranked 3x3 basketball player.

The ranking of players is done by the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) which released the latest ranking for India players. Apart from Abhyudaya Yadav, Vishesh Bhriguvanshi, Rachit Singh and Amrit Pal are the top 4 3x3 basketball players in India. Abhyudaya has also signed for India's first pro Basketball League, Elite Pro Basketball League.

Also Read | Shooting Para Sport World Championships 22022: Singhraj Adhana Claims Quota Place for Paris 2024 in 10m Air Pistol SH1.

Abhyudaya Yadav has been playing Basketball for the past 14 years and turned professional in 2018. He reached the No 1 rank in India after he participated in the 3BL Thailand season 1 where his team came 3rd in the 1st round. Players from all over the world play in the league. He is playing for Udon Thani Giants and his teammates are Carlos Martinez and Jose Blasquez both from Spain National 3x3 team and Prin Mantashawee from Thailand.

Talking about the same an excited Abhyudaya Yadav was quoted as saying by Elite Pro Basketball League, "I am really excited being No 1 player of India in 3x3, but for me this is just a start. This will motivate me to work harder and try to put India on the world map in Basketball."

Also Read | Keegan Petersen, South Africa Batter, Ruled Out of Australia Test Tour Due to Injury: Report.

Abhyudaya Yadav who plays for Hyderabad Hoops in Elite Pro Basketball League said, "Elite Pro Basketball League is a platform which India needs to improve the game. I am sure it will be a game-changer for Indian Basketball players and will give a lot of players a taste of what being a professional athlete means. I am really very excited and looking forward to playing in it and performing my best."

Elite Pro Basketball organized the largest Wild Card tryout in Delhi with over 700 athletes coming for the tryout. India's only Professional Basketball League in the 5x5 format, Elite Pro Basketball League will kick start early next year with 12 teams and a lot of currents and former Indian players already signed and raring to go. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)