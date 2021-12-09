Colorado [US], December 9 (ANI): Ahead of this weekend's season-ending, title-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Formula 1 on Thursday announced that it has renewed its contract with Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management (ADMM) in a move that will keep the race on the calendar until 2030.

According to organisers, the new agreement will keep Formula 1 coming to the track for the remainder of the decade, up until 2030 inclusive, with the Yas Marina Circuit having been reconfigured ahead of this year's race, specifically in three areas: the north hairpin (Turn 7), the south marina (beginning at Turn 11), and the hotel section (beginning at Turn 17).

"We are delighted to confirm that we will be racing in Abu Dhabi until 2030 under this new agreement. We are hugely looking forward to the season finale this weekend when more Formula 1 history will be made," Formula 1 CEO and President Stefano Domenicali said in a statement.

"The promoter, ADMM, always creates an incredible show for the final race of every F1 season and combined with the changes made to improve the racing on the Yas Marina Circuit we are excited for many years of racing in Abu Dhabi that is ahead of us," he added.

Saif Al Noaimi, CEO of ADMM, said: "The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and Yas Marina Circuit continue to introduce hundreds of millions of spectators and TV viewers to Abu Dhabi and the United Arab Emirates.

"The signing of a new multi-year deal with the Formula One Group not only represents the strength of our relationship but reaffirms our commitment to delivering an unparalleled and world-class race weekend experience for all visitors to enjoy." (ANI)

