Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 19 (ANI): With Rajvardhan Hangargekar's five-wicket haul, Pakistan 'A' bundled out at 205 against India in the ODI match of the ACC Emerging Cup in Colombo on Wednesday.

Hangargekar took five wickets conceding 42. Manav Suthar also picked three wickets for 36. Riyan Parag and Nishant Sindhu took one wicket each.

After losing the toss, India 'A' bowled tight lines to the Pakistan ‘A’ batters. Hangargekar in the 4th over got the first breakthrough for India, dismissing Saim Ayub. Hangargekar then picked the wicket of Omair Yousuf in the same over.

Sahibzada Farhan and Haseebullah Khan were trying to steer Pakistan’s innings. However, Indian bowlers again struck the wicket, this time Riyan Parag took the scalp of Sahibzada Farhan. He scored 35 (36).

Pakistan reached to 50-run mark in 14 overs.

Pakistan batters were struggling to score runs and as a result, they lost two more wickets in the 23rd over when Manav Suthar dismissed Kamran Ghulam (15) and Haseebullah Khan (27).

Suthar took his third wicket, dismissing Mohammad Haris (14) after his failed attempt to hit a slog sweep which Yash Dhull caught in Short midwicket.

Pakistan reached to 100-run mark after losing six wickets in 28 overs.

Mubasir Khan and Qasim Akram added a few runs to the board, but their partnership came to an end with Nishant Sindhu's full-length ball to Mubasir Khan (28). He missed the full-length ball which hit his pads.

Qasim Akram missed his half-century by two runs as Hangargekar picked his wicket at 48 in the 46th over.

India ‘A’ bundled out Pakistan ‘A’ in 48 overs. Hangargekar took a five-wicket haul picking wickets of Mohammad Wasim (8) and Shahnawaz Dahani (4).

Brief scores: Pakistan ‘A’: 205 (Qasim Akram 48, Sahibzada Farhan 35, Rajvardhan Hangargekar 5-42) vs India. (ANI)

