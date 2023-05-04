New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) The ad-hoc committee formed by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), on Thursday took charge of the crisis-ridden Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

The Sports Ministry had instructed the IOA to form the ad-hoc committee to oversee the affairs of WFI and conduct elections within 45 days of the panel's formation. The committee was formed last month.

Also Read | Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh Take Struggling KKR to 171/9 Against SRH in IPL 2023 Clash.

"It was just taking charge and stock taking of the WFI today. No decision was taken," committee member Bhupinder Singh Bajwa told PTI.

Former India rifle shooter Suma Shirur is also on the panel.

Also Read | Anurag Thakur, Yogi Adityanath to Launch Khelo India University Games 2023 Logo and Mascot.

Top India wrestlers including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajran Punia have been protesting against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at Jantar Mantar here since April 23, demanding his arrest for alleged sexual harassment of seven wresters, including a minor.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)