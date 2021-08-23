Carnoustie (Scotland), Aug 23 (PTI) Indian golfer Aditi Ashok carded another 75 to finish at Tied-61st place at the AIG Women's Open here.

With rounds of 71-73-75-75 on the challenging Carnoustie Links, she was 7-over 295 for the week.

For the second time in as many days, she had a double bogey and three others besides two bridies in her card of 75.

Sweden's Anna Nordqvist won her third Major after clinching a one-shot victory. The Solheim Cup stalwart held the overnight lead alongside Denmark's Nanna Koerstz Madsen at nine-under-par.

Nordqvist rolled in her first birdie of the day on the sixth hole and added two more on the eighth and ninth holes.

A bogey on 12 didn't faze the Swede who made another birdie on 14 before she rolled in a par on the last to secure another Major win.

Three players finished in a tie for second place on 11-under-par, including England's Georgia Hall, who set the late clubhouse lead.

The 2018 Women's Open champion kick-started her round with an eagle on the sixth, before adding a birdie on the seventh.

Hall bounced back from consecutive bogeys on eight and nine with birdies on 11 and 14, plus another eagle on 12 for a round of 67.

A delighted Nordqvist said, “I have been waiting for this one for a while. I haven't won in a couple of years.

“I'm so happy to be here. My husband lives 20 minutes away from here, I was supposed to get married 20 minutes away from here."

In the 2021 Race to Costa del Sol, Thailand's Atthaya Thitikul still leads the way and has 2,047.46 points to her name.

Australia's Stephanie Kyriacou is second with 1,239.85 while Finland's Sanna Nuutinen is third (1,101.27). Nordqvist climbed up to fourth place with 946.91 points and Germany's Harm is fifth with 829.50.

