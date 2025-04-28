The Woodlands (USA), Apr 28 (PTI) Indian golfer Aditi Ashok endured a roller-coaster ride for an even-par 72 in the final round to sign off tied 62nd in the Chevron Championship here.

The Indian pro just about squeezed through after the second day to make the cut. Aditi's rounds were 72-74-77-72 for a total of seven-over 295.

On the final day, Aditi conceded two bogeys against an equal number of birdies. She started with a bogey on the second hole and immediately bounced back on the third with a birdie.

However, another bogey on the seventh hole pulled her back before she picked up a stroke on the 12th hole to close at 72 on Sunday.

The Major was won by Mao Saigo of Japan.

Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand, who led the field by a single stroke heading into the 18th hole, dropped a bogey and ended tied for first with Saigo, Hyo Joo Kim of Korea, Ruoning Yin of China, and Lindy Duncan of USA.

In the play-off, Saigo was the only one to make a birdie to seal the win.

Saigo has had a good year so far and has missed just one cut in seven events.

Also, she finished inside top 10 on two separate occasions and narrowly missed a top-10 finish at the HSBC women's World Championship, where she finished tied 11th.

