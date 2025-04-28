After suffering defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Delhi Capitals will now be hosting defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders in their tenth Indian Premier League 2025 match. The DC vs KKR IPL 2025 match will be the 48th match of the tournament. The visitors will be coming to battle in this match after having a match end in no result against Punjab Kings at their iconic home ground, the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 match should be treated by the defending champions as a do-or-die, as losing further points would make their qualifier hopes near impossible. KKR IPL 2025 Playoffs Qualification Scenarios: How Can Kolkata Knight Riders Finish in Top Four on Indian Premier League Points Table?.

Kolkata Knight Riders are having a really poor season just a year after winning the title. KKR just have seven points from their nine matches. With just three matches won in IPL 2025, the side is surely feeling the huge void caused by the leaving of their legendary mentor Gautam Gambhir and ex-captain Shreyas Iyer. A loss in the Capitals vs Knight Riders game would mean that the side won't be able to reach the 16-point mark.

Delhi Weather Live

The Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 match will be hosted at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Tuesday, April 29. The weather in Delhi is expected to be warm, but adequate to play cricket. There is no expectation of rain in the forecast, and the temperature might be around 34 degrees Celsius during the start but, a dip to 30 degrees Celsius is expected by 11 PM. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat Delhi Capitals by Six Wickets in IPL 2025; Virat Kohli, Krunal Pandya’s Brilliant Half-Centuries Help Rajat Patidar and Co. Take Revenge in Delhi.

Arun Jaitley Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi has been observed to be a batting-friendly one. Scores in the range of 190-200 have been more frequent. Seeing the past few matches, the winners of the DC vs KKR toss might look to bat first at the venue and target a big total.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2025 10:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).