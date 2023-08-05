Berlin [Germany], August 5 (ANI): Indian archer Aditi Gopichand Swami made history on Saturday, giving India its first-ever individual gold medal in the history of the World Archery Championships at the ongoing edition of the tournament in Berlin.

Aditi, who is a Khelo India athlete earned the title of 'World Champion' in the women's individual compound archery by defeating Mexico's Andrea Beccera in the final by 149-147 in a thrilling title clash.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) acknowledged Aditi's accomplishment through their Twitter handle.

"#KheloIndia Athlete Aditi Gopichand Swami crowned World Champion at the #ArcheryWorldChampionships The 17-year-old created history by defeating 's Andrea Beccera 149-147 in the Women's Individual Compound final and winning the glorious gold for India Heartiest congratulations!," tweeted SAI Media.

World Archery, the governing body of the sport across the world, also announced Aditi's win, tweeting, "Aditi Swami gets the FIRST individual WORLD TITLE for India. The 17-year-old prodigy is now the world champion. #WorldArchery."

Notably, the Indian women's compound team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Parneet Kaur and Aditi Gopichand Swami bagged the gold medal at the World Archery Championships 2023 in Berlin on Friday.

It was India’s first-ever gold at the archery world championships in any category.

In the gold medal final, the Indian three defeated the Mexican combination of Dafne Quintero, Ana Sofa Hernandez Jeon, and Andrea Becerra 235-229.

The Indian three, placed second in the qualification round, defeated defending champions Colombia 220-216 in the semi-finals to go to the title match.

After obtaining a bye in the first round, the Indian women's compound team defeated Chinese Taipei and Turkey in the quarter-finals and pre-quarterfinals, respectively.

India has now won a total of 13 medals at the World Archery Championships, including two golds, nine silver and two bronze medals. (ANI)

