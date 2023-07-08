Pebble Beach, Jul 8 (PTI) Aditi Ashok dropped a disastrous quadruple bogey in the middle of the second round but still managed to make the cut at the U.S. Women's Open here.

Starting the day at T-39, she slipped slightly to T-42 and was 4-over through 36 holes with rounds of 74-74.

Aditi seemed to have done fine except for the Par-4 eighth hole, where she was four-over for that hole alone. She found 13 of the 14 fairways, reached 14 of the 18 greens in regulations, but needed 31 putts.

Aditi began with a bogey, but back to back birdies on fifth and sixth eased the situation and then there was the ‘snowman' eight on Par-4. She birdied 12th and 15th with a bogey in between on 13th.

It was the second time she had made the cut at the US Women's Open in three starts. The last time was 2019 when she was T-39.

This is the 25th Major for Aditi, who holds the record for most Major starts for any Indian, male or female.

Bailey Tardy after an opening 3-under 69 went one better with a 4-under 68 to grab the early clubhouse lead. The 26-year-old had birdies on the first and third holes before stumbling with a bogey on the fifth.

Tardy then eagled the par-5 sixth hole and made birdie on the par-3 seventh hole for the second consecutive day to move to 7-under overall. On the back nine she made one bogey and eight pars, but matched the low round of the week in her first U.S. Women's Open as a pro.

