Playa Del Carmen (Mexico), May 26 (PTI) Indian golfer Aditi Ashok played three under on the final day to secure her first top 10 finish of the season at the MEXICO Riviera Maya Open, here.

With a final round 69, Aditi was Tied-ninth, her best this season.

Also Read | LSG vs RCB IPL 2025, Lucknow Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

Starting her final round on the front nine, Aditi picked up shots on the third and fifth holes. On the back nine she started with consecutive birdies on the 10th and 11th holes before she dropped those shots on the 12th with a double bogey.

The double bogey would be her only rough patch during the round. She closed off her round with her fifth birdie on the 16th hole.

Also Read | Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch SRH vs KKR Indian Premier League T20 Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?.

Chisato Iwai played the best round of the day to win her first LPGA title.

Iwai opened her final day on the front nine with five birdies in the first six holes. The back nine looked to be a similar story as she birdied the 10th and 13th holes.

After her sole bogey of the round on the 14th hole Iwai slowed down and kept a clean sheet on the final four holes to finish the round with a score of 66 six under and closed the campaign six shots ahead of Jenny Bae.

Her total score for the tournament was 12 under par for a six-shot win.

LPGA rookie and day three leader Jenny Bae had a poor start to her final day that was in direct contrast to Iwai.

Bae opened the day with bogeys on the first and second holes and went on to finish with 73 to be second at a distant 6-under. Haeji Kang (71) was third at 5-under.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)