Portland (Ohio), Sep 17 (PTI) Aditi Ashok dropped a shot at the start and the end to card a 1-under 71 and slip to T-26 in the AmazingCre Portland Classic on the LPGA Tour.

The Indian star, who was T-13 after the first day of action, was six shots behind the co-leaders German Esther Henseleit (70-64) and Lilia Vu (68-66), who are both at 10-under.

Aditi did improve in terms of putts needed for the second round – from 30 she came down to 28 – but only found nine of the 14 fairways and 11 of the greens in regulations, which was a drop from the first day.

Aditi dropped a shot immediately on her first hole of the day, but had birdies on 12th and 13th followed by a string of 11 pars. A birdie on seventh was followed by a closing bogey on ninth.

Meanwhile, in her first appearance here, Lilia Vu, 24, has a share of the lead for the first time in her LPGA career after an exciting 6-under 64.

Vu shares the second-round lead with two-time LET champion Esther Henseleit, who got off to a hot start with four birdies in her first nine. She went even better with five straight birdies from second to sixth and added another on her 18th hole.

Henseleit tied Andrea Lee for the low round of the day with her 8-under 64, earning a share of the lead for the second time this season.

