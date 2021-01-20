Jammu, Jan 20 (PTI) Asserting that Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a revolution in the sports sector, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said the administration is taking innovative measures to overhaul the sports ecosystem of the union territory.

He said Rs 200 crore under the Prime Minister's development package and Rs 30 crore by the administration have been sanctioned for boosting the sports infrastructure in the UT, besides providing training facilities to nurture local talent.

Sinha was speaking after declaring open hockey premier league here.

"Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a revolution in the sports sector. The UT government is taking innovative measures to overhaul the sports ecosystem of J-K, ensuring modern sports infrastructure coupled with world-class training for the young sporting talent to make J-K a sporting powerhouse," he said.

The Lt Governor congratulated the sports department, coaches and family members of the sportspersons and said 1,250 matches across all the districts in four different disciplines -- football, hockey, volleyball and kabaddi -- have been organised in last one year.

“It is no less than any festival for around 8,500 players participating in the games.”

Sinha said the first phase of the premier league was launched in November-December last year in the Kashmir division and according to initial outlines, it was planned that the matches in all four disciplines would begin simultaneously in the Jammu division.

"But due to the inevitable reasons, it could not be started in the Jammu region. Now, with the launch of phase one in the Jammu district, the premier league has also been started in other districts of Jammu division," he said.

The Lt Governor said the premier league is an ambitious sporting event for the youth which will enhance the quality of competition and performance of the players, ensuring their participation in the national as well as the international level.

"Rs 200 crore under the Prime Minister's development package has been sanctioned for upgradation of sports infrastructure and encouragement of budding talent in the field. Another Rs 30 crore has been sanctioned by the government for boosting sports infrastructure, training facilities and providing professional coaches to hone the local talent,” Sinha said.

He said for the promotion of sports at the grassroots level, elected representatives of panchayats have been roped in and all the panchayats have been provided with sports kits worth Rs 20,000 each during the recently concluded ‘Back to Village-3' programme.

Last year in November, the administration signed an MoU with Suresh Raina Cricket Academy to train budding cricketers of J-K for the national and international level. Cricketer Suresh Raina is honing the skills of the talented youth from every nook and corner of the UT, Sinha said.

The coronavirus pandemic delayed the development of the sports sector, but in the last few months, the work has taken momentum and 17 sports projects were completed, while three more projects will be completed by March this year, he said.

"We are working exhaustively for the development of sports infrastructure and allied activities in the UT. A number of multipurpose indoor sports halls, playgrounds, stadia and other sports-related facilities have been inaugurated in a short span of time," the Lt Governor said.

He said all 20 districts of J-K have been given approval for Khelo India State Centres of Excellence. All centres will be connected with former champions of the union territory.

"In the first phase, 40 such Centres of Excellence will be established and later it will be increased to 120. It would ensure that the talented young sportspersons can take maximum benefit from the experience of former champions of the UT," Sinha added.

