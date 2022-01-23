Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 23 (ANI): Group A clash between India and Chinese Taipei in the ongoing AFC Women's Asian Cup, 2022, which was scheduled to be played on Sunday evening, has been cancelled after a string of positive COVID-19 cases in the Indian camp.

"Following several positive cases of COVID-19, India failed to name the required minimum of 13 players for the Group A match against Chinese Taipei. In accordance with Article 4.1 of the 'Special Rules Applicable to AFC Competitions during the COVID-19 pandemic' (Special Rules), India was therefore unable to participate in the match and the full provisions of Article 4.1 will apply," stated AFC in an official statement.

"Further, the inability of India to participate in the match also triggers Article 6 of the AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022 regulations," stated further.

The AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022 will continue to be played as scheduled with the Group winners, runners-up and the two best third-placed teams qualifying to the quarter-finals.

The matter will now be referred to the relevant AFC Committee(s) in accordance with the applicable regulations.

It was also stated that the AFC has maintained an open line of communication with the teams and participating Member Associations throughout the competition to deal with all their concerns and enquiries in a timely manner.

The AFC Medical Team continues to work closely with the Local Organising Committee and the AIFF to prioritise the health and wellbeing of the teams, officials and stakeholders. Appropriate medical care is being provided to the infected players and the AFC wishes them a full and speedy recovery.

Chinese Taipei had gone down 0-4 to China in their opening match. As things stand, China are at the top of Group A with three points, while India and Iran are tied for the second spot with one point each. Chinese Taipei are yet to open their account.

India had played out a goalless draw against IR Iran in their opening match of the tournament. (ANI)

