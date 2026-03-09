New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): The Afghanistan-Sri Lanka white-ball series, scheduled in the UAE from March 13-25, is likely to be postponed indefinitely due to escalating military conflict in West Asia.

According to ESPNcricinfo, neither Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) nor Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has issued an official statement regarding this, but both boards have agreed that the series cannot take place in the UAE.

While both boards are still discussing alternatives, the bilateral series is unlikely to be shifted elsewhere due to logistical challenges.

The Afghanistan-Sri Lanka white-ball series was set to kick off on March 13 with three T20Is in Sharjah, followed by three ODIs in Dubai.

The series was set to be Afghanistan's first assignment under Ibrahim Zadran's leadership, with the opener taking over the reins from veteran spinner Rashid Khan after a group-stage exit in the recently concluded T20 World Cup.

The travel plans of several teams that were in India and Sri Lanka for the men's T20 World Cup have also been disrupted owing to airspaces being closed or limitations in West Asia.

The West Indies and South Africa cricket teams, despite their exit from the T20 WC, are stuck in Kolkata. South Africa lost to New Zealand in the semi-finals on March 4, while the West Indies were eliminated after a five-wicket defeat to India in the Super Eights on March 1.

Due to airspace closures in West Asia, their travel plans were disrupted, but they've received clarity on their departure, and they will be flying out on Tuesday. (ANI)

