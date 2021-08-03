New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) India on Tuesday named a 28-member team for the World Athletics U-20 Championships to be held in Nairobi, Kenya from August 17 to 22.

The selection committee of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) under the chairmanship of legendary sprinter PT Usha picked the team.

India will compete in 19 disciplines at the event.

The Indian team comprises 17 men who will compete in 11 disciplines while 11 girls will feature in eight events.

The Team:

Men: Nalubothu Shanmuga Srinivas (200m), Anu Kumar (800m), Sunil Joliya Jinabhai (3000m steeplechase), Tejas Ashok Shirse (110m hurdles), Hardeep and Rohan Kamble (400m hurdles), Amit (10000m race walk), Amandeep Dhaliwal (shot put), Kunwer Ajai Singh Rana and Jay Kumar (javelin throw), Vipin Kumar (hammer throw), Donald M (triple jump), Bharth S, Kapil, Abdul Razak, Sumit Chahal and Nagarjunan S (4x400m relay).

Women: Priya H Mohan and Summy (400m and 4x400m relay), Pooja (800m and 1500m), Ankita Dhyani (5000m), Agasara and Ann Tomy (100m hurdles), Shaili Singh (long jump), Baljeet Bajwa (10000m race walk), Payal Vohra, Deepanshi and Kunja Rajitha (4x400m relay).

