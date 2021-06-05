New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): After the successful completion of the AHF Online Education Workshops exclusively for the Hockey India coaches, umpires, and technical officials in each of the last eleven months, the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) will conduct another set of online education workshops during the period of June.

A group of 12-30 coaches and umpires will be attending three AHF -- HI exclusive online education workshops this month.

Aimed at providing technical expertise and knowledge on various aspects of decision making for umpires and goal-scoring dynamics for the coaches, these online education workshops will be conducted free of cost, consisting of three to four hours' sessions each.

Speaking on the participation of the coaches and umpires in the AHF Online Education Workshops Gyanendro Ningombam, President, Hockey India said, "Our coaches, umpires and technical officials have learned a lot through the AHF Online Education Workshops, and we cannot thank the Asian Hockey Federation enough for their valuable contribution."

"It's been an absolute pleasure working with the AHF in the last eleven months and we look forward to continuing to work with the AHF," he added.

Meanwhile, Dato Tayyab Ikram, Chief Executive, Asian Hockey Federation (AHF), and Chairman FIH Development and Education Committee also commented on the occasion.

"It has been brilliant to organise the AHF Online Education Workshops exclusively for Hockey India coaches, umpires and technical officials. The candidates have grasped various techniques very well and have grown at a rapid pace. We cannot wait to organise another set of Online Education Workshops this month," he said. (ANI)

