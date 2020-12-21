New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): All India Football Federation on Monday held its Annual General Body Meeting on Monday chaired by President Praful Patel in which a resolution was passed that the present Executive Committee should continue functioning till the Supreme Court provides its directives regarding elections.

Besides Patel, AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das, Senior Vice-President Subrata Dutta, AIFF Presidents KMI Mather, Manvendra Singh, AIFF Executive Committee Members, and members from affiliated State Associations also attended the meeting that was held via videoconferencing, as did the two affiliated units - SSCB and RSPB.

Rajasthan FA and Andaman and Nicobar FA, along with Subhash Chopra and Jessiah Villavarayar were granted leave by the Chair.

Furthermore, observers from FIFA, Asian Football Confederation and Indian Olympic Association, FIFA Regional Development Managers also attended the online meet.

The AIFF AGM observed one minute's silence as a mark of respect to legends of football who passed away both in India and at the global level.

"These are very difficult times, not just in India but across the World. The FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020 was rescheduled to March 2021 and had to again be postponed to 2022 which is to be held in India. We never wanted to host the World Cup in empty stadiums. I would like to thank FIFA for their support," Patel stated in a release.

With the conduct of the AIFF elections currently sub-judice, the AGM unanimously passed a resolution that the present Executive Committee under the leadership of Patel should continue functioning till the Supreme Court provides a suitable direction for AIFF to hold its elections.

Patel said that "this Executive Committee will not take any major financial or policy decisions during this extended period till the AIFF elections are held."

In fact, the AIFF Executive Committee has been only taking operational decisions since 2017 -- from the time its Constitution became sub-judice.

"I have always looked at AIFF as my extended family. I have done whatever I could do to the best of my ability. I have tried to function in a democratic manner. I am thankful to all of you for giving me this wonderful support and assistance. I request you to protect the interests of Indian Football above all," Patel said.

The AGM was also apprised about various AIFF activities including the inaugural AIFF Masters programme, updates about digital programmes and AIFF TV, the Centre of Excellence in Kolkata, the GBLs, the I-League Qualifiers and the I-League which is slated to kick-off from January 9, 2021.

"There is no agenda for, or against anybody. We have always been neutral and have tried to streamline Indian football and take it to the next level. The unity of the football family needs to be kept intact," Patel said. (ANI)

