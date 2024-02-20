New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): The All India Football Federation's League Committee, on Tuesday met via video conferencing to discuss the way forward for both women's and men's football.

The meeting was chaired by Lalnghinglova Hmar, and was attended by Acting Secretary General M Satyanarayan, Deputy Chairperson Arif Ali, and members Anirban Dutta, Caitano Jose Fernandes, Sangrang Brahma and Kiran Chougule.

The Committee deliberated at length about the inclusion of different teams in Indian Women's League 2, who are nominated by the various Member State Associations, and came to the conclusion that 24 clubs will be divided into six groups of four each. Each team will play their opponents in their respective group once in a round-robin format, with the winners of every group proceeding to the Final Round, which will also be a single-leg round-robin affair; the top two teams will gain promotion to the Indian Women's League.

The Group Stages will be played across multiple venues, while the Final Round will be played centrally.

The issue of Imphal-based clubs, NEROCA FC and TRAU FC's request to shift their respective away matches against Aizawl FC to a neutral venue was referred to the AIFF President and Acting Secretary General, as the Committee Chairperson requested the two office bearers to initiate dialogues between the three clubs to ensure that the matches are held in a safe and secure environment. (ANI)

