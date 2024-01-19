New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): The All India Football Federation's League Committee recommended the introduction of the promotion-relegation system in the Indian Women's League (IWL) and IWL 2 teams.

The AIFF committee met over video conferencing on Thursday and recommended the introduction of the new system which will be effective from the 2024-25 season.

Additionally, the Committee reviewed the proposed calendar for the AIFF Club Competitions for the 2024-25 season. It also gave its approval to the Regulations of the I-League 2 for the 2023-24 season.

The meeting was chaired by the Minister of State of Sports and Youth Services of Mizoram, Lalnghinglova Hmar, and attended by Deputy Chairperson Santanu Pujari, Committee Members Arif Ali, Caitanno Jose Fernandes, Anirban Dutta and Amit Chaudhuri. The AIFF Acting Secretary General, M Satyanarayan, was also present at the meeting.

At the start of the meeting, the Chairperson and other members present, expressed their deep condolences for the untimely demise of Sandeep Chattoo, the Owner of Real Kashmir Football Club, on December 31, 2023.

The committee also reviewed the nominations filed by the various State Associations for IWL 2 and recommended steps to finalise it. After long deliberations, the Committee recommended setting February 5 as the last date of nomination for the IWL 2 teams. (ANI)

