New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey proposed a pan-India inter-university football league for the development of the sport across the country.

Chaubey pointed out that in advanced sporting countries like the United States, the Olympic and World Championships medal winners "are basically products of University Sports".

Also Read | National Rifle Association of India Announces Shooting Squads for Asian Olympic Qualifiers 2024.

“An inter-university football league on a home-and-away basis would serve more than one purpose. Apart from spreading the game, it would help in the growth of infrastructure, students' involvement and their growth in professional life,” Chaubey said during the Flagship Summit Digii100 here on Thursday.

“Majority of these athletes (Olympic and World Championships medal winners), from whichever sporting discipline they are, hone their skills on the pitches of universities," he said in an AIFF release.

Also Read | SA vs IND 3rd T20I 2023: Never Thought I Will Pick 5 Wickets; Happy To Contribute in Team's Win, Says Kuldeep Yadav.

"For the opportunities they receive, they turn into world-class sporting personalities; all because of their regular exposure and exploits during their bright university days.”

Chaubey made a few suggestions on his proposed inter-university football league.

“I am aware that there is already an inter-university football championship in India. My suggestion would be that apart from the already established tournaments, there could be an all-India level inter-university league on a home-and-away basis.

"Initially, it may start with 12-16 teams. I am sure in no time the league will grow. It will help a university to develop its own brand of fans on its home turf without putting in too much effort. The only cost involved could be travelling for the away games."

Talking about the advantages of such a league, he said. “There are several players in the country who often catch eyes at the junior level, but do not always get the opportunity to knock on the doors of universities.

"In this case, the universities can don the role of scouts and offer chances to budding footballers. It's a win-win situation for both; players enhance their educational qualifications and universities build stronger sides." PTI PDS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)