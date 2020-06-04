Sports News | AIFF to Pay 2-month Stipend to U-17 WC Probables for Dietary Needs

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Thursday decided to pay two-month stipend to the country's FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup probables to meet their dietary requirements as training remained suspended in view of the COVID-19 pandemic pandemic.

"All India Football Federation has taken an initiative to support the dietary regime of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup probables by paying a stipend of Rs. 10000 per player for the months of June, and July, 2020," the AIFF said in a brief statement.

The AIFF said it will take a stock of the situation and assess as to when the preparatory camp in Goa can resume as per government directives.

All U-17 World Cup probables are currently at their respective homes since March 25, when the nationwide lockdown began to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup was scheduled to be held across five cities in India from November 2 to 21 but the event got postponed to next year because of the pandemic.

As per rescheduled dates, the event will now be held from February 17 to March 7 next year.

