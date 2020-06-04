ISL 2020–21 Transfer News: Hyderabad FC Sign Subrata Paul on Two-Year Deal

Subrata Paul (Photo Credits: Twitter/@adilahmedkhan08)

Indian Super League team Hyderabad FC have announced the signing of the former national team number one Subrata Paul. The 33-year-old will join the Albert Roca-managed side on a two-year deal which will see him be at the club till the end of the 2021-22 season. The Telangana based outfit roped in the former Jamshedpur FC keeper after recently releasing Kamaljit Singh, who was the man between the sticks last season. Bengaluru FC Sign Pratik Chaudhari, Lalthuammawia Ralte.

Hyderabad FC on Thursday took ton twitter to make the signing of India’s ‘Spiderman’ Subrata Paul official. ‘IT'S OFFICIAL! Hyderabad FC have completed the signing of experienced goalkeeper Subrata Paul on a two-year deal.’ The ISL side wrote on their social media. Former Jamshedpur Centre-Back Tiri Joins Champions ATK After Fallout With Kerala Blasters Over Pay Cut.

See Announcement

💥 IT'S OFFICIAL! Hyderabad FC have completed the signing of experienced goalkeeper Subrata Paul on a two-year deal. More to follow. #HyderabadFC #WelcomeSubrata 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/3LrwKUafM3 — Hyderabad FC (@HydFCOfficial) June 4, 2020

Hyderabad FC had a difficult first campaign in ISL last season after they replaced Pune City FC, who were dissolved after the 2018-19 season due to prolonged financial difficulties. They finished tenth in the team standings last season, with a goal difference (GD) of -18, and the arrival of Subrata is clearly a step towards improving that.

Subrata Paul is one of the most experienced campaigners in Indian football and has played for over 10 different teams in the country. The Arjuna Award recipient had an impressive record at Jamshedpur FC, in 48 appearances for them, he kept 13 clean sheets.

Subrata has been capped 67 times for the national team and Hyderbad FC will be the 33-year-old’s fourth club in India Surer League after Mumbai City FC, NorthEast United and Jamshedpur FC, for whom he has managed a league record combined 26 shut outs.

‘Subrata is one of the most experienced players in the ISL and has played at the highest level in the country for over a decade. He's among the best goalkeepers in the country and there's no doubt that he will bring in quality into our squad along with his leadership,’ said Coach Albert Roca