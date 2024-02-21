Guwahati, Feb 21 (PTI) Olympian Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar of Guru Nanak Dev University clinched the men's 10m air rifle gold with a dominating performance in the fourth Khelo India University Games at the Kahilipara Shooting Range here on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old qualified for the final in second spot but never looked in any trouble as he scored a total of 252 points, beating second placed Umamahesh Maddieni of KLEF University by 2.1 points.

Sumedh Sasane of Shivaji University bagged the bronze medal with 228.8 points.

"I am quite happy with the way I shot today. I didn't have a good outing in the ISSF World Cup in Granada and I came here to work on certain flaws and find my rhythm ahead of a long season," said Tomar.

He also teamed up with Vidit Jain and Manpreet Singh Basra to help Guru Nanak Dev University clinch the team gold with 1871.7 points and jump to the 10th spot in the overall standings.

Jain University continued to top the standings after their women's basketball team clinched the gold with a 68-58 win over University of Madras.

Swimmers also added two more yellow metals to take Jain University's count to seven gold, four silver and four bronze medals.

Chandigarh University is second with four gold, six silver and eight bronze medals, while Savitribai Phule University jumped to third place thanks to two gold medals from the weightlifting arena in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh.

Trupti Mane of Savitribai Phule University clinched the women's 76kg gold with a total of 177 kg. Shreya Ganamukhi of Shivaji University bagged silver with a total of 169kg while Sana of CSMU won the bronze with a total lift of 168kg.

Savitribai Phule University's Abhijit Disale won the 89kg gold with a total lift of 302kg. GNDU's Surinderpal Singh (284kg) and SRTMU's Krishna Dalvi (282kg) bagged the silver and bronze medals respectively.

In the kabaddi competition at the Sarusajai Sports Complex here, Chandigarh University defeated Bharati Vidyapeeth 34-32 in the women's final while Mangalore University bagged the men's gold with a 36-22 win over University of Kota.

