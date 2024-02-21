Arsenal’s latest resurgence in form has seen them right back in the English Premier League title race, where they are challenging Liverpool and Manchester City for the top honour. They will have to now shift their focus on the UEFA Champions League though with FC Porto waiting for them in the first leg of the Round of 16 clash. It has been a while since Arsenal progressed to the quarter-finals in Europe’s premier competition and they will be keen to gain the upper hand in this tie. Porto are third in the Portuguese league behind Benfica and Sporting. They have been in decent form of late though and will be confident of a fine showing against their much-fancied English opponent. Inter Milan 1–0 Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2023–24: Marko Arnautovic Shines As Nerazzurri's Get Ahead in Round of 16 First Leg.

Zaidu Sanusi suffered an ACL tear during Porto’s weekend game against Estrela and is ruled out for the rest of the campaign. Evanilson will lead the attack for the home team with Francisco Conceicao and Galeno on the wings. Mehdi Taremi has a thigh injury and he is unlikely to feature, leaving them short in attack. Alan Varela should dictate the tempo of their play from central midfield.

Gabriel Jesus, Takehiro Tomiyasu, and Oleksandr Zinchenko are the players missing out for Arsenal while Thomas Partey and Fabio Vieira are not match-fit. Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka, and Gabriel Martinelli are in fine goal-scoring form and should make up the front three. Leandro Trossard with his interchange play from midfield has got important goals in the last few matches and should start again.

When is Porto vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Football Match?

Porto will host Arsenal in the round of 16 first leg of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 on Thursday, February 22. The UCL round of 16 first-leg match will be played at the Estadio do Dragao in Porto, Portugal and it starts at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Francesco Calzona Takes Over an Impossible Task at Napoli of Facing Barcelona in UEFA Champions League 2023–24 Round of 16.

Where to Get Live Telecast of the Porto vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network possesses the broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24. Fans can watch the round of 16 showdown between Porto vs Arsenal on the Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 3 and Sony Sports Ten 4 TV channels in India. For Inter Porto vs Arsenal live streaming details, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Porto vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 are with Sony Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Porto vs Arsenal match on the SonyLiv app and website with a subscription. FC Porto have been unbeaten against Arsenal in their last three home games and but this match may have a different outcome.

