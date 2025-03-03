New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) India batter Ajinkya Rahane will captain defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League beginning on March 22, the franchise announced on Monday.

Rahane replaces Shreyas Iyer as the skipper with the latter tasked to lead Punjab Kings this season.

Venkatesh Iyer, who has been with KKR for a long time, has been made Rahane's deputy.

"It's an honour to be asked to lead KKR, which has been one of the most successful franchises in the IPL. I think we have an excellent and balanced squad. I look forward to working with everyone and taking up the challenge of defending our title,” said Rahane in a statement.

Defending champions KKR will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL opener at the Eden Gardens on March 22.

