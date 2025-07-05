Birmingham, Jul 5 (PTI) Akash Deep struck twice and Mohammed Siraj once as India made early inroads against England who reached 72 for three in pursuit of a mammoth 608-run target, at the end of play on Day Four in the second Test here on Saturday.

England need another 536 runs on the final day to maintain their 1-0 lead in the five-Test series for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

Akash Deep accounted for Ben Duckett (25) and Joe Root (6) after Siraj removed Zak Crawley (0) in the second over.

Earlier in the final session, India declared at 427 for six with Shubman Gill hitting a consecutive second double ton (161) and KL Rahul (55), Rishabh Pant (65) and Ravindra Jadeja (69 not out) hitting their respective fifties.

Brief scores: India 587 & 427/6 decl. lead England 407 & 72/3 (Ben Duckett 25, Ollie Pope 24*; Akash Deep 2/36, Mohammed Siraj 1/29) by 536 runs.

