Birmingham, Jul 6 (PTI) India inched closer to a series-levelling win on the final day of the second Test with pacer Akash Deep striking twice and spinner Washington Sundar removing skipper Ben Stokes at the stroke of lunch to leave England reeling at 153 for six, here Sunday.

Having already taken two wickets late on Day 4, the right-arm quick continued his dream spell by removing Ollie Pope (24) and Harry Brook (23) in quick succession, tightening India's grip on the contest.

Stokes was the third batter to fall on the day as Washington trapped him leg before in the last over before break.

England still require 455 more runs to reach the daunting 608-run target, while India need just four more wickets to wrap up the match and level the five-Test series 1-1.

Brief Scores:

India 587 & 427/6 declared in 83 overs (Shubman Gill 161, Ravindra Jadeja 69 not out; Josh Tongue 2/93)

England 407 and 153/6 in 40.3 overs (Ben Stokes 33, Jamie Smith 32 not out; Akash Deep 4/58).

