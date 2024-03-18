New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) Paris Olympics quota winners Akhil Sheoran and Anish Bhanwala won a gold medal each as Indian shooters ended their Polish Grand Prix campaign with six medals.

Sheoran won gold in the men's 50m rifle 3-positions Match 2 with a record score of 468.4.

Also Read | Mikaela Greig Called Into New Zealand Women's Squad for First T2OI Against England.

Patrik Jany of the Czech Republic was 2.2 points behind at second spot at the Grand Prix Wroclawia & Dolnego Slaska.

Both the scores were higher than the existing world record of 466.1, held by Jany's countryman Jiri Privratsky.

Also Read | PSL 2024 Live Streaming Online in India: Is Free TV Channel Telecast of Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United, Pakistan Super League Nine T20 Cricket Final Match Available?.

Bhanwala won gold in the men's 25m rapid-fire pistol at the Jozef Zapedzki Grand Prix held simultaneously.

Some members of India's 50m rifle and 25m rapid-fire pistol squad are currently on an exposure tour to Europe to compete in various established international events in the build-up to the Paris Olympics.

Navy shooter Niraj Kumar was also impressive, finishing with two bronze in both the men's rifle 3P matches, becoming the only Indian to finish with two medals.

Niraj also shot impressive scores of 595 and 594 in the two qualification matches.

In the first match, he finished third behind Jany and Rio Olympic silver medallist Serhiy Kulish of Ukraine.

Swapnil Kusale also shot a solid 595 in Match 2 to top the qualification standings, being more accurate than Niraj, but finished fourth overall.

The two Grands Prix also saw another Paris quota winner Shriyanka Sadangi win bronze in the women's 3P and Ashi Chouksey pick up a silver in the second women's 3P.

The Indian shooting contingent will now move to Germany for the ISAS Dortmund which begins on Tuesday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)