After 33 matches of entertaining and competitive cricket, Multan Sultans are all set to take on Islamabad United in the final of Pakistan Super League 2024. United's campaign was full of hiccups and obstacles but at last, the team put up a brilliant performance in the tournament and now would be hoping to win the title for the third time.

On the other hand, Multan Sultans topped the Pakistan Super League 2024 points table under the leadership of Mohammad Rizwan. Sultans defeated Peshawar Zalmi convincingly in the Qualifier of the tournament and have been one of the strong contenders to win the PSL this. The Mohammad Rizwan-led side would be hoping to do the same this year.

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United, PSL 2024 Final Schedule, Match Time and Venue as per IST

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United match will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi. The MS vs IU T20 cricket match is scheduled to be held on March 18, 2024 (Monday) and will begin at 09:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). 'One Minute' Mohammad Rizwan Hilariously Interrupts David Willey’s Conversation With PSL 2024 Commentators For Some Urgent Discussion With England Pacer, Video Goes Viral!

Where To Watch Free Live Telecast of Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United, PSL 2024 Final Match in India

Fans in India cannot watch the live telecast of PSL 2024 Final on their television sets. No broadcaster has the rights to show the T20 tournament live on TV in India. However, you can still watch the Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United PSL 2024 Final match in India.

How To Watch Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United, PSL 2024 Final Live Streaming Online in India

While there will be no TV telecast, fans can still watch live streaming of Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United PSL 2024 Final match online in India. FanCode has the PSL 2024 Final live-streaming online rights in India and will provide access for a nominal subscription fee. Users will have to pay INR 149 to get the PSL 2024 season pass. There is no way to watch the PSL 2024 Final free live streaming online.

