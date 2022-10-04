Bengaluru, Oct 4 (PTI) Akhil Rabindra, the only Indian on the European GT4 Series Grid, finished the season in an impressive 8th position in the silver drivers category with 88 points.

The 26-year-old finished the season after completing Round 6 at the Circuit Barcelona with a P14 and P11 finish in the silver category.

Akhil drives the Aston Martin Vantage GT4 car for the team, Racing Spirit of Léman along with his co-driver Tom Lanning. The team finished fourth overall in the team table in the silver category.

The weekend for Akhil started with a P10 in Qualification 2 with best timings of 1:55.195 from 4 laps. His co-driver Canning had earlier finished P2 in Qualifying 1 with a time of 1:54.089 in 6 laps.

In Race 1, Akhil finished in P14 along with his co-driver for a combined time of 1:01:47.965 over 23 laps.

In Race 2, they finished in a better position from the first race to finish P11 over 18 laps in 1:00:53.091. PTI

