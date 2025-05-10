Philadelphia May 10 (PTI) Akshay Bhatia played a round of even par on the second day of the Truist Championship to stay in the top-5 here with cards of 63-70.

Bhatia was tied-fourth at the end the day alongside Justin Thomas (66-67), Rory McIlroy (66-67), Collin Morikawa (63-80), Si Woo Kim (65-69) and Patrick Cantlay (65-68), all at seven-under.

Indo-British Aaron Rai (65-72) ended the day placed at tied 33rd. Rai shot two over par in the second round with one birdie and three bogeys.

Another Indian-American Sahith Theegala ended the day at tied 61st after playing one over for the day with one eagle, two birdies, two bogeys and one double bogey.

There is no cut this week in the Truist, which is Signature event with 72 players and $ 20m prize purse.

The first day leader Keith Mitchell continues to maintain sole lead after playing a round of three under for the day and a total score of 12-under.

Mitchell had five birdies and two bogies for the day.

Bhatia, who shot 63 on the first day, carded 70 on the second with three birdies and three bogeys for the day. Bhatia now has a total score of seven under par.

Starting his round from the first, Bhatia dropped a shot on the fourth hole before making back-to-back birdies on the sixth and seventh holes. Bhatia had his second bogey on the ninth hole.

On the back nine Bhatia started with a birdie on the 10th hole and dropped a shot on the 18th hole, his closing hole.

Shane Lowry made his way to second place after a round of five under for the day and a total score of 11 under par as Sep Straka is placed at third after playing a round of three under par and has a total score of 10 under par. PTI

