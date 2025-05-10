It is time to move on from WrestleMania 41 and look forward to SummerSlam 2025 for the World Wrestling Entertainment, with WWE Backlash 2025 being the first pitstop. The 20th edition of Backlash will witness as many as five matches, out of which four will be title bouts, which will see undisputed champion John Cena in action against hometown hero Randy Orton. One can expect a few surprise appearances during the PLE, which could raise the excitement and build up hype for the coming months. Fan Throws Beer Bottle At Undisputed Champion John Cena During WWE Friday Night SmackDown (Watch Video).

In the main event of Backlash PLE, Cena will defend his title against Orton, which will be the former first match since 2009, and his last as well, with 2025 being his retirement year. Both men's and women's intercontinental championships will be up for grabs, with Becky Lynch challenging Lyra Valkyrie, and Jacob Fatu taking on LA Knight, Damian Priest, and Drew McIntyre in a fatal four-way clash.

Penta will face Dominik Mysterio in hopes of winning his first major championship in the company. Colour commentator Pat McAfee will take on former heavyweight champion Gunther, where fans are expecting a legend to make a powerful comeback. Fans wondering where to find WWE Backlashr 2025 live telecast and online streaming viewing options in India can read below.

When is WWE Backlash 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The WWE Backlash 2025 will take place at the Enterprise Centre in St.Louis, Missouri, on May 10. Fans in India can watch WWE Backlash 2025 at 4:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on May 11. WWE Backlash All You Need To Know About Upcoming Wrestling PLE.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of WWE Backlash 2025?

Netflix is the official rights holder of WWE events in India. Sadly, fans in India will not be able to find a TV viewing option for WWE Backlash 2025 due to a lack of an official broadcast partner. For WWE Backlash 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming of WWE Backlash 2025?

Netflix is the official OTT platform for WWE live streaming in India. Fans can watch the WWE Backlash 2025 live streaming viewing option on its app and website, but will need a subscription.

