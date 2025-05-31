Paris [France], May 31 (ANI): Carlos Alcaraz overcame a spirited challenge spell on Friday at Roland Garros to keep his title defence on track. After a commanding start, the Spaniard had to dig deep to defeat Bosnia-Herzegovina's Damir Dzumhur 6-1, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 in a tense, three-hour-and-14-minute battle, according to the official website of ATP.

The 22-year-old found himself trailing by a break early in the fourth set but managed to steady himself and regain control. Serving for the match at 5-4, Alcaraz was broken, only to immediately break and seal victory to move into the fourth round.

Also Read | Roland Garros 2025: Amelie Mauresmo Defends French Open Night Session Policy Amid Criticism (Watch Video).

Alcaraz opened with intent, dictating rallies with blistering forehands, some clocking over 100 miles per hour (160 km/h). Despite Dzumhur creating break point chances in every set, he converted just one of his first eight opportunities, allowing late drama to unfold on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Dzumhur showcased resilience and variety, stepping inside the baseline to go on the offensive. His well-timed backhand winners down the line and moved forward to put Alcaraz under pressure, where the Spaniard looked unsettled and made uncharacteristic errors.

Also Read | 'Truth Will Be Shared Soon': Shilpa Shetty's Husband Raj Kundra Makes a Shocking Revelation Regarding IPL Team Rajasthan Royals; Press Conference on June 2.

Alcaraz, after missing his first nine break chances, finally capitalized to break back and end Dzumhur's resurgence. The World No. 2 converted seven of 21 break chances overall and wrapped up the match with 52 winners, 38 of them from his forehand.

Since May last year, Alcaraz has posted a stellar 30-2 record on clay, a run that includes his first Roland Garros title and a silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. In 2025, he has already claimed ATP Masters 1000 titles on clay in Monte-Carlo and Rome.

The four-time Grand Slam champion now sets up a high-stakes fourth-round clash with 13th seed Ben Shelton. Alcaraz is aiming to become the first man since Rafael Nadal (2019-20) to defend the Roland Garros crown successfully. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)