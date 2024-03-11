Christchurch [New Zealand], March 11 (ANI): Australia's Alex Carey joined the elite company of legendary compatriot Adam Gilchrist and Indian star Rishabh Pant, smashing the second-highest score ever by a wicketkeeper-batter in a successful Test run-chase.

Carey achieved this during his side's second Test against New Zealand at Christchurch.

During a tense run-chase of 279 runs, Carey guided Australia out of troubled waters, rescuing them from 80/5. He went on to score 98* in 123 balls, striking 15 boundaries in a fine match-winning knock. He also had a crucial stand with skipper Pat Cummins.

The highest-ever score by a wicketkeeper in a successful run-chase is by Gilchrist, who smashed 149* in 163 balls against Pakistan in 1999 at Hobart in a run-chase of 369 runs. At number three is Pant, who smashed 89* in 138 balls against Australia at Tha Gabba back in 2021 in a run-chase of 328, securing a series win by 2-1 for India and becoming the first team to beat Aussies at the venue in 32 years.

The Christchurch Test was a historic affair for Carey as he also tied with Gilchrist for most dismissals in a Test match for Australia, with a total of 10 dismissals. Gilchrist had also affected 10 dismissals in the match against New Zealand back in 2000 at Hamilton.

Carey was given 'Player of the Match' for his fine performance.

Australia clean-sweeped the two-match Test series against New Zealand.

Chasing 279 runs for victory in the second Test, Australia were 80/5 but the lower middle order fought back remarkably. Carey, Mitchell Marsh (80 in 102 balls, with 15 fours and a six) and Cummins (32* in 44 balls, with four boundaries) sealed a three-wicket win for Australia and a series win of 2-0. (ANI)

