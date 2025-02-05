Liverpool, Feb 5 (AP) Liverpool right back Trent Alexander-Arnold will miss the second leg against Tottenham in the English League Cup semifinals on Thursday because of an injury sustained at the weekend.

Liverpool trails Tottenham 1-0 from the first leg on Jan. 8. The return match is at Anfield, with Liverpool looking to retain its trophy.

Alexander-Arnold came off in the 70th minute of the 2-0 win at Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday because of a suspected thigh injury.

“He is going to miss the game tomorrow," Liverpool manager Arne Slot said Wednesday, “and we have to see if he is able to play on Sunday.”

Liverpool plays Plymouth in the FA Cup on Sunday before a Merseyside derby at Everton in the Premier League next Wednesday.

Asked for more details about Alexander-Arnold's injury, Slot said: “I think you saw that he left the pitch with a bit of pain in his leg, so that's why he misses the game tomorrow.

“But he is already on the pitch, not with the team but with the rehab coach, so let's see how long it is going to take.” (AP) AM

