Mumbai, February 5: PSV Eindhoven signed defender Tyrell Malacia from Manchester United until the end of the season, with the deal including an option to buy, the Dutch club said on Wednesday (IST). Malacia is not yet eligible to play for Wednesday night's cup game at home against Feyenoord but will join head coach Peter Bosz's squad on Thursday.

'It has been agreed that Tyrell will now link up with Peter Bosz's side in his home country for the rest of this season," Manchester United said in a statement.

The 25-year-old joined the Reds in 2022 and made 39 appearances during an accomplished debut season, before a lengthy injury led to a prolonged spell on the sidelines. After working hard to rebuild his fitness and match sharpness, Malacia returned to action earlier this campaign and the Netherlands international has played eight times under Ruben Amorim.

"I'm happy to be here. Finally playing good football again. I am coming off a long injury, but by now I am fit and know that my time will come again. In every tough period, there are also positive elements. I have become much stronger physically and mentally. I have more patience, am more mature, know my body better... I'm ready to pop and hopefully win several prizes with PSV," Malacia said after signing his contract at PSV Campus De Herdgang.

PSV, who play their home games at Philips Stadion, are currently top of the Dutch first division by a margin of two points. They are also preparing for a Champions League play-off against Juventus, after finishing 14th in the competition's new league phase. AC Milan Sign Portugal Forward Joao Felix on Loan From Chelsea.

"We are very happy to welcome with Tyrell a player who can be of immediate value for PSV 1. Tyrell has a lot of experience at the highest level and is also a player with a lot of potential. We look forward to seeing him in action," said PSV's director of football affairs Earnest Stewart.

Notably, the PSV squad features former Premier League players Ivan Perisic and veteran striker Luuk de Jong.

