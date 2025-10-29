Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 29 (ANI): Aman Raj and Kartik Singh will resume their battle in the fifth event of the IGPL Tour, as the experienced Patna golfer takes on the young Delhi boy at the IGPL Invitational Kolkata hosted at the Tollygunge Club in the eastern metropolis of Kolkata.

Aman held his nerve in the closing stages to win in Jaipur, as Kartik finished a close second. As Aman looks to emulate Gaganjeet Bhullar's feat of back-to-back wins, Kartik continues his search for a maiden pro title as he tees up in his fifth start at the IGPL Tour.

Getting ready for the first day of the IGPL Invitational Kolkata, Kartik Singh has been grouped with the experienced Harendra Singh and Saarthak Chibber in the first round at the Tollygunge Club.

Last week's winner, Aman Raj, is grouped with Ridhima Dilawari and Kapil Kumar. B Kartik has finished in the Top-10 in four previous starts in Chandigarh, Jaypee Greens, Pune, and Jaipur and is now second in the IGPL Rankings behind the leader, Gaganjeet Bhullar, who won in both his starts in the first two events. Kartik has earned Rs. 43,71,557 as against Rs. 45 lakhs by Bhullar, who is now busy with engagements on the International Series and Asian Tour.

Aman Raj, who, like Kartik, has been in the Top-10 all four times before this week, is lying third with Rs. 35,84,058 and last week's win, which was his third career success in Jaipur, helped him rise on the Rankings list.

Kapil Kumar, the soft-spoken Delhi star, had his breakthrough success as a pro, when he edged out Kartik in a play-off at the Poona Golf Club, is now fourth on the Merit list with Rs. 31,94,725 and his close friend, Sachin Baisoya is fifth with Rs. 26,85,932 is fifth. Last week Baisoya was third behind Aman Raj and Kartik Singh. Olympian Udayan Mane in his maiden IGPL start finished Tied-sixth and he will be back this week at the Tollygunge Club looking for a better result. Some of the other stars looking to make a mark will include Aadil Bedi, Pukhraj Gills, Syed Saqib Ahmed and Saarthak Chibber.

The women's section will once again feature the legendary Simi Mehra tee up in her hometown of Kolkata. The former LPGA player now often plays on the Seniors Tours on the international circuit. The women's segment will also see Sneha Singh, Amandeep Drall, Ridhima Dilawari, Durga Nittur, Jasmine Shekar and Khushi Khanijau.

Durga Nittur with Rs. 6.15,900 has been the top earner among women with Jasmine Shekar with Rs, 6,12,000 is the next best. Three different players Bhullar, Kapil and Aman have split the top honours in the first events. (ANI)

