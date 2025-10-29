Mumbai, October 29: Reigning women’s National champion Anahat Singh maintained her strong performance at the Canadian Open, advancing to the semi-finals of the USD 96,250 PSA Silver event with a commanding straight-game victory over world No. 7 Tinne Gilis. The Delhi teenager, who achieved her first victory over a top 20 PSA World Rankings player earlier this week by defeating Melissa Alves, triumphed with a 12-10, 11-9, 11-9 scoreline in 36 minutes against Gilis to secure the biggest win of her career so far. National Squash Championship 2025: Anahat Singh Secures Hat-Trick of Titles With Victory Over Akansha Salunkhe in Final.

“I’m really excited and she’s [Tinne Gilis] a top 10 player and this is the first time (I defeated a player in the top 10)," she told the PSA website. "I’ve been really happy with the way I’ve been playing this week and I was talking to my coaches earlier today and they said if I play the way I played yesterday, I have a chance against anyone."

Anahat Singh Speaks at Post Match Press Conference

SENSATIONAL! 🤯 17-year-old Anahat Singh produces a magnificent performance to oust defending Canadian Women’s Open champion Tinne Gilis to advance to the semi finals! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/X3SpFQMvrz — PSA Squash Tour (@PSASquashTour) October 29, 2025

"I just came in with the mentality that I’m just coming in to play my best squash and it paid off at the end. Coming into this event, I wouldn’t be thinking that I would be here right now. I wasn’t really playing too well the week before this event was coming up, but Greg [Gaultier] was there during the US Open and I went and trained with him for four days. I knew that if I trained hard and I was focused, I had a chance coming into this event and I’m really happy.” Anahat Singh Ends 15-Year-Long Medal Wait for India After Winning Bronze in World Junior Squash Championships 2025.

Anahat faces England No.1 Gina Kennedy in the semi-finals on Thursday, after Kennedy ended home hopes by defeating Canadian No.1 Hollie Naughton 3-1. Meanwhile, Tanvi Khanna defeated Irish player Hannah McGugan 11-1, 11-3, 11-8 in the opening round of the PSA Challenger 12 Pierre & Vacance in Andorra.

