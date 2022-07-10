Sitges (Spain), Jul 10 (PTI) Indian golfer Amandeep Drall continued her steady run at the Estrella Damm Ladies Open as she carded a 1-under 71 to move up to T-32 after the third round of the Ladies European Tour event.

Amandeep, who was tied-34th after the second day, is now 1-under 215 for three rounds.

The only other Indian to make the cut, Vani Kapoor is 3-over 219 after carding a 1-over 74. She is currently T-50th.

Vani started on the back nine and suffered a double bogey on the 18th.

Overall, she had three birdies on 12th, 16th and second and her three other bogeys came on 11th, 14th and nine for a 1-over 74.

Four other Indians, Diksha Dagar, Tvesa Malik, Neha Tripathi and Ridhima Dilawari missed the cut.

Spanish star Carlota Ciganda posted a four-under-par 68 to lead on 16-under after three rounds.

Looking for a victory, the 2019 tournament champion holds a four-stroke lead over the Swedish pair Maja Stark and Sofie Bringner heading into the final round at Club de Golf Terramar in Sitges.

The 34-year-old Ciganda started strongly with a birdie on the first hole and carded a further three consecutive birdies from the sixth hole for a flawless outward nine of four-under-par 33. She came home in level par 35 with nine steady pars.

The 24-year-old Bringner shot the tournament low round of eight-under-par 64 on day three while Stark, the LET Race to Costa del Sol leader, carded 67.

The 22-year-old Stark, who has won twice on the LET already this season, went out in level par 37 but turned up the heat with three birdies and an eagle in her last seven holes to come back in 30.

Magdalena Simmermacher from Argentina, who carded a 68, sits in fourth place, followed by Laura Beveridge of Scotland in fifth on 10-under-par.

Sweden's Jessica Karlsson and Spain's Nuria Iturrioz are tied for sixth on eight-under-par, with a further five players tied for eighth place on seven-under-par.

