India and England are set to battle it out for one final time in the T20I series, the last match of which is set to be played on Sunday, July 10. The match would be contested at the Trent Bridge Cricket Ground in Nottingham and is scheduled to begin at 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Rohit Sharma's side have been absolutely ruthless in these two games--especially the bowling department as they have skittled out the hosts for two consecutive times in the series. Now, the Men in Blue would aim to continue their preparations for the T20 World Cup this year with a whitewash against a top side like England, which would give them a world of confidence, Meanwhile, fans searching for IND vs ENG 2nd T20I Dream11 Team prediction for selecting the best combination can scroll down below. India Likely Playing XI for 3rd T20I vs England: Check Predicted Indian 11 for Cricket Match in Nottingham

England on the other hand, will try and play for pride in the last game of this series. Skipper Jos Buttler would be eager for both him and his batting department to step up and perform if they are to avoid a clean sweep against India on Sunday.

IND vs ENG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Jos Buttler (ENG), and Rishabh Pant (IND) can be taken as our wicket-keepers.

IND vs ENG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Virat Kohli (IND), Liam Livingstone (ENG), Rohit Sharma (IND), and Dawid Malan (ENG) are our batters of the Dream11 Fantasy team.

IND vs ENG, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Hardik Pandya (IND), and Ravindra Jadeja (IND) could be our all-rounders.

IND vs ENG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Yuzvendra Chahal (IND), Jasprit Bumrah (IND), and Richard Gleeson (ENG) could form the bowling attack.

Rohit Sharma (IND) could be named as the captain of your IND vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Team, while Jos Butler (ENG) could be selected as the Vice-captain.

