Trelleborg (Sweden), Aug 23 (PTI) Indian golfer Amandeep Drall logged a top-10 finish with a round of one-under 70 despite a triple bogey on the ninth hole in the PGA Championship, here.

Amandeep carded rounds of 74-68-70 and finished Tied-8th at the event, which is part of the LET Access Series, the second rung Tour for Ladies European Tour.

Amandeep had a bogey and a triple on the front nine against one birdie but on the back she had four birdies and no bogeys for a total of 70.

In the same tournament Vani Kapoor (71) was 16th. She had rounds of 70-74-71 and was 2-over 215 for 54 holes.

Sweden's Maja Stark (68) won the title by one stroke over Lily May Humphreys (67) of England.

Finland's Emilia Tukiainen (68) was third.

