Dubai [UAE], November 16 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Saturday announced a global Trophy Tour ahead of the Men's Champions Trophy 2025, which is set to be hosted by Pakistan.

The global Trophy Tour for the ICC Men's Champions Trophy kicks off in Islamabad, Pakistan today. The announcement comes after the ICC cancelled the trophy tour in the Pakistan-occupied Jammu-Kashmir (PoJK).

Notably, the BCCI has strongly objected to the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) plan to hold the Champions Trophy tour in disputed areas of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), specifically Skardu, Hunza, and Muzaffarabad.

BCCI sources told ANI that Secretary Jay Shah swiftly condemned the PCB's decision, urging the ICC to take strong action. The PCB announced the tour without prior consultation, sparking the BCCI's strong objection.

ICC then put on hold the tour and released a new roster where the PoK cities were not included for the tour.

The popular landmarks where the trophy will be displayed on the opening day of its tour in Islamabad are Daman-e-Koh, Faisal Mosque, and the Pakistan Monument where it will be accompanied by former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar.

This will flag off the international Trophy Tour for the silverware, which will provide special engagement for global fans through dynamic, colourful engagements that speak to the event's new-look visual identity.

After Islamabad, the tour will head to iconic cities and venues in Pakistan such as Karachi, Abbottabad, and Taxila before leaving the land of defending champions to embark on an extensive international tour, where it will continue to showcase the vibrant cultures evident across competing nations.

"A series of physical and digital engagements traversing iconic destinations, sporting events, and key battles in the international cricket calendar form the Trophy Tour schedule," ICC said in its statement.

"Fans will be treated to a content series titled 'Champion on Tour' that will document the Trophy Tour's journey around the world through the unique lens of food, music, and cricket," the statement added.

Anurag Dahiya, ICC Chief Commercial Officer, expressed his pleasure at the launch of the event and said as quoted from ICC, "We are delighted to launch the Trophy Tour with DP World ahead of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy, where another action-packed programme of activity is available to fans across the world."

He went on to describe the experience that awaited fans and added, "The silverware, which will be showcased across all participating nations, will allow the sport's passionate fanbase to enjoy the unforgettable experience of being up close with the iconic trophy."

Key dates of the Trophy Tour:

November 16 - Islamabad, Pakistan, November 17 - Taxila and Khanpur, Pakistan, November 18 - Abbottabad, Pakistan, November 19, Murree, Pakistan, November 20 - Nathia Gali, Pakistan, November 22 - 25 - Karachi, Pakistan, November 26 - 28 - Afghanistan, December 10 - 13 - Bangladesh, December 15 - 22 - South Africa, December 25 - January 5 - Australia, January 6 - 11 - New Zealand, January 12 - 14 - England, January 15 - 26 - India, January 27 - event start - Pakistan. (ANI)

