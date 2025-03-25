Mumbai, Mar 25 (PTI) Anahat Singh, Joshna Chinappa, Akansha Salunkhe and Veer Chotrani progressed to the third round of the Indian Open Squash tournament with impressive wins here on Tuesday.

The 17-year-old Anahat defeated Spain's Cristina Gomez 3-1 (11-5, 9-11, 11-5, 11-2) with their contest lasting 30 minutes.

The fifth seeded Chinappa got the better of Sofia Mateos from Spain as she emerged the winner in only 20 minutes, with a scoreline of 3-0 (11-1, 11-7, 11-8).

Salunkhe also opened her campaign with a 3-1 (6-11, 11-8, 11-7, 11-4) victory over Tanvi Khanna.

In the men's draw, Chotrani caused the first big upset of the tournament as he beat Simon Herbert 3-1 (11-4, 10-12, 16-14, 11-6).

The sixth seeded Abhay Singh showed good form against Melvil Scianimanico from France, winning 3-0 (11-5, 11-8, 11-7), and booked his berth in the next round.

However, India's men's No 1 Ramit Tandon had a tough day out as he lost against Malaysia's Ameeshenraj Chandaran 3-2 (5-11, 1-11, 11-6, 11-4, 11-6).

