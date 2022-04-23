Begrade, Apr 23 (AP) Andrey Rublev and Fabio Fognini will face off in the Serbia Open semifinals after they each picked up wins in the quarterfinals.

Rublev held serve throughout as he swept aside Taro Daniel 6-2, 6-3 for his 21st win of 2022. That ranked him second on tour, behind only Stefanos Tsitsipas on 23, and ended a relatively lean run for the Russian, who had not won back-to-back matches since reaching the Indian Wells final more than a month ago.

Also Read | DC vs RR Stat Highlights, IPL 2022: Jos Buttler Shines As Rajasthan Record Successive Win.

Fognini had a tougher time against Oscar Otte, swiftly going 5-2 down in the first set before winning seven consecutive games to set the Italian on course for a 7-5, 6-4 win.

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic set up a semifinal with Karen Khachanov after they won their quarterfinals on Thursday.

Also Read | Robert Lewandowski Transfer News Update: Barcelona Have A Better Chance Of Signing Polish Striker, Says Joan Laporta.

The semifinals are on Saturday. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)