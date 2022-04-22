Barcelona have improved a lot under Xavi this season but are still far away from their best. The Catalan giants are looking to strengthen their team in the summer and signing a centre-forward is at the top of that list. They have been linked with a number of strikers and a deal with Robert Lewandowski is moving on the right track. Lionel Messi Transfer News: Argentine Star Set To Remain at PSG Despite Rumours Linking Him To Make Barcelona Return.

The Polish forward has a deal with Bayern Munich until 2023. However, the striker wants to resolve his future in the summer. Robert Lewandowski is waiting for a new deal from the Bavarian clubs but is prepared to leave if his contract situation isn't resolved at t end of the season.

Barcelona are tipped as the favourites to sign the forward if he leaves in the summer and president Joan Laporta believes that they have a great chance of landing the Polish superstar.

The Barcelona chief was questioned by a fan outside the Nou Camp stadium: 'Joan, is Lewandowski coming or not?' to which he replied 'This one has a better chance of coming, yes.'

Barcelona president Joan Laporta when asked about Lewandowski: “Robert Lewandowski? This one is more likely to come…”. 🇵🇱 #FCB Here’s video via @angelgarciacg_ ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/jirDc5kQrj — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 22, 2022

The Catalan giants have to work under a limited budget according to the new La Liga rules and will need to sell some players to free up the funds for the singing of Robert Lewandowski.

Bayern Munich also want the Polish international to continue with the club and are working on a new deal according to CEO Oliver Kahn. 'As of today, Robert has a contract with us for next season,. We are in contact with Robert and want him to stay at Bayern for as long as possible.' he said

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 22, 2022 10:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).