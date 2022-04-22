Rajasthan Royals continued their winning run with a sensational 15 run win over Delhi Capitals in match 34 of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium. It was another brilliant all round effort from Sanju Samson’s men as their batters set a mammoth score which the bowlers were able to defend. The defeat sees Delhi Capitals remain out of the playoff spots at the moment. Jos Buttler Scores His Third Century of IPL 2022 During DC vs RR Clash.

After being asked to bat first, Rajasthan Royals were given a brilliant start by the openers as they added a 100+ run stand. Jos Buttler continued his fine form as he scored yet another century to power his team to 222/2 the highest team score this season. In reply, Delhi Capitals gave a good account of themselves but were not able to get over the line.

DC vs RR Stat Highlights in IPL 2022

# Jos Buttler scored his 3rd century of IPL 2022

# Jos Buttler-Devdutt Padikkal registered the first 100-run opening stand in IPL 2022

# Devdutt Padikkal scored his first fifty of IPL 2022

# Sanju Samson surpassed 5000 runs in T20s

# David Warner took his 150th catch in T20 cricket

Both teams will now turn their attention to their upcoming fixtures in the league. Rajasthan Royals take on high-flying Royal; Challengers Bangalore. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals face off against Kolkata Knight Riders who are in desperate need of a win.

