Bhopal, Dec 9 (PTI) Haryana's Anish Bhanwala bettered his own record in men's 25m rapid fire pistol qualification round on way to winning four gold medals at the 65th National Shooting Championship here on Friday.

Akhil Sheoran ofRailways and Karnataka's Yukhti Rajendra won the men's 50m rifle 3 positions and women's 10m air rifle national crowns respectively.

Also Read | Gary Ballance Set to Play for Zimbabwe, Signs Two-Year Contract After Yorkshire Release.

At the MP Shooting Academy range, Anish won the men's and junior men's rapid fire titles along with team golds in both these events to enjoy an excellent day. He beat his own national record score of 588 in qualifying to top the 112-strong field with a score of 590. He had set the previous record in the 2019 ISSF World Cup in Delhi.

In the four-men semi-final, Anish was second to Punjab's Vijayveer Sidhu with a score of 14 to the former's 15, but in the medal match he managed to turn the tables on Vijayveer, with 28 hits. The Punjab shooter had 27.

Also Read | Ashleigh Barty, Former Tennis Star, Wins Don Award 2022- Australian Sport’s Highest Honour.

Uttarakhand's Ankur Goel won bronze.

In the men's junior rapid fire event, Anish got the better of state-mate Adarsh Singh, 33 to 27 as Punjab's Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu won bronze. In the team events, he combined with Sameer and Adarsh to win the top prize for a memorable four-gold haul.

At the Vattiyoorkkavu Shooting Range in Thiruvananthapuram, where the rifle nationals concluded on the day, Railways' Akhil Sheoran overcame organisation colleague Swapnil Suresh Kusale 16-6 in the gold medal clash.

Akhil also topped the ranking round with an effort of 412.6 as Swapnil finished second with 406.7. Madhya Pradesh's Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar won bronze with an effort of 406.2 in the ranking round.

Olympian Aishwary did also win gold as MP won both the men's and junior men's team events in the discipline. Ramanya Tomer of the Army won the junior men's 3P crown over Sartaj Tiwana of Punjab by a margin of 16-4.

In the women's 10m air rifle, Karnataka's Yukthi Rajendra pulled off a stunning victory after qualifying eighth for the ranking round. She finished second with a score of 261.7, even as Gautami Bhanot, who had topped the qualifiers, maintained her form to win with 262.6. Olympian Elavenil Valarivan won bronze.

Yukthi, however, had the last laugh as she defeated the Madhya Pradesh teenager 17-11 in the title decider. It was a double gold for her as well as she also won the junior women's air rifle, with a 16-12 scoreline over the same opponent.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)