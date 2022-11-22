Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 22 (PTI) Olympian Anjum Moudgil led a quality field of eight into the women's 50m rifle 3 positions (3P) ranking round at the ongoing 65th National Shooting Championship here on Tuesday.

Manini Kaushik of Rajasthan, however, topped the 151-strong qualification field with a score of 583.

Also Read | I-League 2022-23: Goalkeepers Shine As Gokulam Kerala Hold Real Kashmir to Goalless Draw.

Anjum, representing Punjab, came third with 582, while Shriyanka Sadangi of Odisha matched Manini's score but was placed second on account of lesser inner 10s.

Other notable names to make the top eight were veteran rifle shooter Lajja Gauswami of Gujarat and current team India shooter Mehuli Ghosh of West Bengal, who were seventh and eighth respectively.

Also Read | Tim Southee Reacts After IND vs NZ 3rd T20I 2022 Gets Tied Due to Rain, Says 'Would Have Been an Interesting Game'.

Madhya Pradesh's Ashi Chouksey also made it through in fifth place with a score of 581. She also made the ranking round in the junior event, thereby giving her a shot at two medals.

The 65th NSCC is being simultaneously held in three cities. While Thiruvananthapuram is hosting the rifle events, Bhopal is hosting the pistol nationals.

Dr. Karni Singh Shooting range in New Delhi is playing host to the Shotgun events.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)